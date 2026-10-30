Join Us for Upcoming Senior Village Events

All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts, socialize, attend seminars, and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar.

Senior Village Honors Veterans with an Open House

Wednesday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Day is a special time to honor all Veterans who served in the military. November 11th marks the end of World War I and reminds us of the service provided by so many to keep Americans free. Senior Village will host an open house on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Senior Village office, located at 16460 N. Oracle Road. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome. Transportation is available for Senior Village members.

Rock the Village Benefit Concert Featuring CSM Trio

Sunday, November 15 at 7 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts

The CSM Trio has become a favorite throughout the area, entertaining audiences at Catalina Craft Pizza and at numerous private events in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Their energetic performances and familiar classics are sure to have the audience singing along.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

November Music Matinee featuring Deborah Gryniewicz

Tuesday, November 17 at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center

Deborah’s singing career spans opera, oratorio, Off-Broadway in NY, Philly Pops Orchestra. She is currently the president of National Association of the Singing Southern Arizona Chapter with a private voice studio in SaddleBrooke. Deborah’s vocal stylings will take you on a melodic journey of Pop, Jazz, Broadway and Classical songs to thrill your heart. She will be joined by “Piano Man” Tom Barrett who also resides in SaddleBrooke. Deborah has four CDs of original music available. This is a free show open to all residence of SaddleBrooke.

Friday Fun Game Day

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event, Friday Fun Game Day. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing a variety of board and card games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP via email to events@seniorvillage.org.

Our November and December Game Days will be cancelled due to the holidays. We hope you will join us in January. Have a Happy Holiday season!

Senior Village Volunteer Opportunities

If you are looking for a rewarding way to get involved in your community and give back, look no further than Senior Village. Join our team of 425 dedicated volunteers who proudly live the motto Neighbors Helping Neighbors. For more information, email Mary Toth, our Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, press 4.

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at Seniorvillage.org.