Karla has written two books, “Scenes from the Valley” and “The Day the Birds Stopped Singing”.

“Scenes From the Valley” is a compilation of true stories about women working in marketing and public relations in the 1990’s “Silicon Valley.” It is intended for any student of marketing or for women in business trying to break through the glass ceiling.

Karla’s novel, “The Day The Birds Stopped Singing”, is an interesting blend of spirituality and a real-world situation involving child sexual abuse. The child-protagonist seeks protection and solace from a magical wood nymph as well as from the surprising powers of her grandmother.

Both books are self-published and are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the SaddleBrooke Gift Shop. Karla describes the process of publishing on Amazon as both time-consuming and expensive. After you have finished your book (and paid to have it edited and designed), she explains, you must pay to have it formatted in two very specific ways- one for the print and e-book Amazon versions and a second format for distribution to big-box and independent bookstores. To publicize the book, it is important to have a social media presence, have the book professionally reviewed, and to have it extensively reviewed on Amazon. (Amazon charges a fee to have the book reviewed by its select readers’ group, people who have been identified by Amazon as prolific readers and reviewers). Of course, there is no guarantee that those reviews will all be positive!) Some authors also hire an agent to handle this process and to market their books, but Karla recommends authors be alert to scammers posing as legitimate agents.

Karla’s writing is informed by her background as a Spiritualist and her concern for children. She feels that too many of our children have been traumatized by a variety of problems—ranging from fears of school shootings, on-line bullying and physical and sexual abuse.

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Her focus on Spiritualism has led her to study various modalities such as the medicine wheel, shamanism, tarot cards, mediumship and the Akashic Records. See, “How to Read the Akashic Records” by Dr. Linda Howe; “The Way of the Shaman” by Michael Harner.

Karla is a native Midwesterner. She was born in Kansas City and was raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended the University of Missouri and then began her career in Dallas, Texas before moving to Colorado and meeting husband David.

Silicon Valley lured David and Karla away from Denver and in 1989 they moved to San Francisco. She worked for public relations firms and in-house for tech companies before starting her own marketing, branding and public relations firm.

Once the Trippe’s had their daughter Madeline, they decided to move to the mountains of Silverthorne, Colorado. Having always been interested in government and public affairs, Karla was appointed to the Silverthorne planning commission and was later elected to the Silverthorne town council.

Karla and husband David moved to SaddleBrooke five years ago, both for her health and his love of golf. They already had friends here and she particularly liked the extensive collection of clubs on offer. Although Karla’s time is currently taken up with planning their daughter’s wedding, she has also involved herself in the SaddleBrooke Democratic and SaddleBrooke Genealogy Clubs. She also has plans for a new book! When time permits, Karla plans to devote her considerable skills toward fundraising for a nonprofit dedicated to helping child abuse victims. They will be lucky to have her!