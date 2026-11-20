By the time this article is read you will have already been in the holiday mood for several weeks. Perhaps your decorations are up and your cards and packages are in the mail. And, aren’t you relieved?

Holiday time arrives earlier and earlier each year. As an example, some stores like Hobby Lobby and Michael’s Arts and Crafts make a point of jumping into the holidays quite early – the Hobby Lobby places its holiday merchandise on the floor in late June/early July, while Michael’s Arts and Crafts places its holiday merchandise out in early September. So, basically, people have been receiving subliminal messages about the upcoming holiday season for months.

Here are some holiday factoids which will put a smile on your holiday weary face.

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We can thank the early German settlers for bringing the first Christmas tree here. In 1747 a German Moravian Church in Bethlehem, PA had a Christmas “tree” using wooden pyramids covered in candles and evergreen branches.

The movie Home Alone (1990) is widely considered the most popular Christmas movie of all time, ranking up there with It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), although the latter movie was a box office flop when it first appeared.

Popular gifts for senior citizens this year? Think nostalgia – an heirloom-type recipe book, or a digital picture frame that flashes favorite memories. Or perhaps – GIFT CARDS!

In 1936 Salvador Dali presented Harpo Marx with an unplayable, custom-modified harp that featured spoon turning knobs, glued cutlery and sharp barbed-wire strings.

The city in the U.S. where it never has snowed, received frost or sleet is Key West, FL.

The average American doubles their alcohol intake during the period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. And alcohol retail sales spike during December.

A Christmas tree in 1970 was ~$15; a tree today starts at about $100.

December is one of the highest church attending months of the year, rivaled by Easter time.

In 1950 parents spent about $15 to $40 per child for holiday gifts; today parents spend about $521 per child.

Roughly $7 billion is spent on Christmas-related decorations per year. Other observances for December (e.g., Hanukkah, Bodhi Day for Buddhism and Kwanzaa) encompass a multi-billion-dollar industry.

A turkey in 1950 cost about 49 cents per pound and today a turkey is about $2.31 per pound.

Syracuse, NY is the snowiest city in the U.S. with an average of 127.8 inches.

The 1970s is sometimes called the “golden age” of snow skiing because of its expanding popularity. However, snow skiing today has a higher percentage of participation.

The Sun Valley Ski Resort was opened in December 1936 by Averell Harriman, who later became an American politician and business man.

Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt loved Christmas, even having a “Christmas Closet” in which gifts were stored. Franklin famously read and recited, from memory, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve.

There, don’t you feel better?

ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS!