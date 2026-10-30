Imagine spinning across a private ballroom in the rolling hills of the Bavarian Alps, stepping to the calls of world-class callers, and sharing a laugh with local dancers in Germany—all part of a fabulous two week international adventure. This was the reality for a group of passionate dancers, including square dancers from the SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club, who recently returned from this European getaway with Crisp Tours.

Led by hosts square dance caller Tom Crisp, from Tucson, along with son, Curtis, and grandson, Trevor, and callers Dan Sahlstrom, from Minnesota, and Buddy Weaver, from California, the group of 89 square dancers made its home base at the Hotel Farbingerhof in Bernau am Chiemsee.

A Rhythm Across Borders

The itinerary blended iconic European sightseeing with lively square dancing sessions alongside local German dance clubs. Dancers enjoyed a mix of guided excursions and community fellowship:

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Cultural Landmarks: Visits to Munich, Salzburg, Innsbruck, the Munich Hofbrauhaus, and the annual Oktoberfest.

Scenic Escapes: Tours of Neuschwanstein and Herren Island castles, a Lake Chiemsee boat trip, the Berchtesgaden salt mines, Oberammergau, an alpine ski lift ride, and a Mozart dinner concert.

The Dance Floor: Dedicated calling and cultural exchanges with local European square dancers.

While dancing through castles and alpine villages sounds like a dream, the most incredible part of square dancing isn't just where it takes you—it is how easily you can get started right here at home. If you are looking for a new hobby, square dance lessons are your ticket to a vibrant, global community.

Why You Should Start Square Dancing Today

No Experience Required: Beginners' lessons start completely from scratch. You will learn the basic steps (called "calls") one by one. If you can walk, you can square dance!

A Built-In Social Circle: Square dancing is inherently cooperative. You dance in a "square" of eight people, meaning you are constantly interacting, laughing, and working together. It is one of the easiest ways to meet lifelong friends.

The Ultimate Brain and Body Workout: It is a fantastic, low-impact cardio workout that keeps you moving for hours. Because you are listening to the caller to execute the moves, it also keeps your mind sharp and engaged.

A Global Passport: Square dance calls are standardized in English worldwide. That means the lessons you take locally will allow you to walk into a dance club in Germany, Japan, or Australia and immediately join the fun without a language barrier.

What to Expect in a Beginner's Class

Forget the rigid square dancing you might remember from your school gym class. Modern square dancing is energetic, diverse, and set to everything from traditional country music to modern pop, rock, and Broadway hits. You don't even need to bring a partner—clubs make sure everyone gets plenty of time on the ﬂoor. Don't miss out on the fun, the ﬁtness, and the future travel opportunities. For more information, visit saddlebrookesquares.com.