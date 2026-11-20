Ever wonder what it takes to provide supportive services to 2,500 members? How are Senior Village’s 300 community volunteers recruited, trained and vetted? And what services are available to members?

Get the answers to these questions and more at Senior Village’s annual State of the Village Meeting on Wednesday, January 27, at 2 p.m. in the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom.

Whether you are a member, volunteer, or simply a curious SaddleBrooke resident, join us for an inside look at how Senior Village operates. You’ll meet the staff and Board of Directors, learn about the organization’s programs and funding sources and get an overview of its revenues and expenses.

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Come discover what makes this SaddleBrooke nonprofit work and how the community is made better because of the services it provides. We look forward to seeing you!

For more information, visit seniorvillage.org.