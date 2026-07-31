SaddleBrooke artist Terry Flanigan breaks down the elements of the world’s most iconic paintings by American born, expatriate James Abbott McNiell Whistler. Follow the fascinating story of this rebellious bohemian dandy and prolific painter, etcher, lithographer and printmaker whose journey passed through many of the varied artistic movements of the late 19th century.

Terry is a Fine Arts Guild member with a great knowledge of historical art periods. This should be an unusual and informative take on a major American artist.

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Join us at 10:30 a.m. in the Topaz room at HOA- 2 on Wednesday, September 23, for this exciting presentation.