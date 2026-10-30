Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is bringing one of the community's favorite bands to the stage for what promises to be one of the season's most popular events.

Rock the Village will feature the CSM Trio, performing the timeless folk and rock hits of the 1960s and 1970s. The concert will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the DesertView Theater on Clubhouse Drive on Sunday, November 15. Raffle tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 30. Buy yours now and you can win one of three $500 cash prizes. Tickets are $20 for a pack of four. The Senior Village Office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Music Matinee will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DesertView Theater on Thursday, October 13.

HOA-1

Bingo Night – Monday, November 2 and Sunday, November 8 from 3:30 p.m. to end.

Burger Night – Thursday, November 5 and Thursday, November 12 from 3:30 p.m. to end.

Fish Fry – Friday, November 6 and Friday, November 13 from 3:30 p.m. to end.

HOA- 2

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DJ Trivia – Tuesday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 10 from 4:30 p.m. to end.

Thursday Night Football – Thursday, November 5 and Thursday, November 12 from 4:30 p.m. to end.

Trivia – Friday, November 6 and Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets are just $35 per person and are on sale now at the HOA-2 Administrative Offices. With the popularity of both the venue and the band, attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The CSM Trio has become a favorite throughout the area, entertaining audiences at Catalina Craft Pizza and at numerous private events in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Their energetic performances and familiar classics are sure to have the audience singing along.

Senior Village is proud to have Splendido and the Moore Advantage Team sponsor the show. Businesses and individuals interested in helping underwrite the event are invited to contact events@seniorvillage.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds from Rock the Village will support the programs and services of Senior Village, helping SaddleBrooke residents remain independent, connected, and safely living in their own homes. At the suggestion of Barry Swartzberg, the event’s co-organizer, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit Girls Golf of Tucson.

Don't miss this memorable evening of great music for two great causes!