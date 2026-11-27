Our two-day Open Studio Tour invites the public behind the scenes to meet local artists, explore creative spaces and shop for original holiday gifts.

Art lovers, holiday shoppers and anyone curious about the creative process are invited to discover the remarkable talent of 36 local artists during the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild Open Studio Tour, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5. Open to the public, this two-day event offers a unique opportunity to explore the places where art comes to life.

Unlike a traditional gallery exhibition, the Open Studio Tour takes visitors into the homes and working studios of SaddleBrooke artists. Guests can meet the artists, see works in progress, learn about the techniques and inspiration behind their creations, and discover the wealth of artistic talent flourishing within the community.

From colorful paintings and expressive wildlife art to glasswork, textiles and other creative works, the tour celebrates the diversity of artistic expression. Visitors can ask questions, hear the stories behind the artwork and gain a greater appreciation for the imagination, craftsmanship and dedication that go into creating original art.

The timing couldn't be better for holiday shoppers. With the gift-giving season underway, the tour offers a refreshing alternative to crowded shopping centers and mass-produced merchandise. Original artwork makes a thoughtful, personal gift, and purchasing directly from local artists supports the creative community while giving shoppers something truly one of a kind.

The self-guided format allows visitors to explore participating studios at their own pace, making it easy to spend a morning or afternoon discovering art throughout SaddleBrooke.

A Convenient Stop for Maps, Information and More Art

Visitors looking for a little guidance can stop by the lobby of Mountain View Bar & Grill, where two participating artists will be exhibiting and selling their artwork throughout the event. Extra printed studio tour maps will be available at this location, and the artists will be happy to answer questions and help visitors plan their tour.

The restaurant, located at 38759 S. MountainView Boulevard, will also be open for breakfast and lunch, making it an ideal place to begin the day, take a break between studio visits or enjoy a meal after exploring the tour. Restaurant reservations can be made by calling (520) 825-5217.

Whether you're an experienced art collector, searching for a special holiday gift or simply looking for an enjoyable outing, the Open Studio Tour offers something for everyone. It's a chance to discover beautiful artwork, meet the people who create it and experience the creative spirit that makes SaddleBrooke such a vibrant arts community.

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Plan Your Visit

Event: SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild Open Studio Tour

Dates: Friday. December 4 and Saturday, December 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days

Artists: 36 participating artists

Location: Participating artists' homes and studios throughout SaddleBrooke, plus the Mountain View Bar & Grill lobby

Admission: Open to the public

Tour Maps: Available online at saddlebrookefinearts.org and in print at the Mountain View Bar & Grill lobby, located at 38759 S. MountainView Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85739.

About the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a community of artists dedicated to encouraging creativity, artistic development and appreciation of the visual arts. Through exhibitions, educational classes, special events and opportunities for artists to share their work, the Guild fosters a vibrant creative environment for artists of all experience levels. The Guild offers a variety of art classes taught by talented members, providing opportunities for beginners and experienced artists alike to explore new mediums and develop their creative skills. For more information, visit saddlebrookefinearts.org.