It is that magical time of year when the desert cools down and the snowbirds flock back. While the northern regions start hunkering down for winter, we throw our doors open and start enjoying desert life. I n this season there are a plethora of opportunities to experience the fine arts.
The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild has an extensive and varied list of art classes on their website. Visit saddlebrookefinearts.org. In December there are class offerings for Acrylic Painting, Fractured Florals and Scratchboard Designs.
If you prefer to view art rather than create it, several of the SaddleBrooke artists have been juried into local art exhibits. Karen Brungardt, watercolor artist, was selected for the Color My World show at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Gallery. This Tucson gallery is located at The Plaza Williams Center, 5420 E. Broadway Blvd Ste #240.
Marilynn Davis, mixed media artist, will have a piece in the Ventana Medical Systems Gallery at the Roche Tissue Diagnostics (RTD) Oro Valley Campus. This is a unique venue for art exhibitions and the public can view them at saaca.org/ventanagallery.html.
The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild goes beyond just creating art. Last month, the Guild raised $1,500 for SaddleBrooke Senior Village. These monies are raised through the incredibly popular Art and Wine Events hosted by SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild.