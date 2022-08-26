Where is the Atacama Desert? For those who don’t know, it is in the northern part of Chile. In the last few years, I have heard so much about it, and made a recent trip there. Surprisingly clients are asking about it now, so, I wanted to share parts of an article I wrote after my visit there.

Chile, a small, democratic country of about 14 million people, is best known for its wines and its unique environmental landscapes. First is the Patagonia/glacier area located far south in Chile (sharing a border with Argentina) close to Antarctica, followed by Easter Island and the Atacama Desert. The Atacama Desert is a two-hour plane ride north from Santiago to Calama. It seems like the midst of nowhere! Calama is known for the largest open pit copper mine in the world with copper from Chile representing about 26.4 percent of the world’s mined copper. And another important mineral, lithium, is found in and around the Atacama Desert area, with Chile accounting for over 30 percent of the world’s supply, particularly important for rechargeable batteries in all of your electronic devices.

Apart from these various mining efforts, the Atacama Desert also receives world-wide recognition for its focus on astronomy. In fact, the University of Arizona, has partnered with other nations to create the world’s largest telescope (Giant Magellan). Astronomy prevails here because this desert, at 6,000-feet, is the driest non polar desert in the world, with exceptional skies and 330 clear nights. What can you expect when you arrive? From Calama, you will take a drive of about 1.5-hours to San Pedro, a small dusty town. Once there, you can check into one of the all-inclusive lodges (or hostel!) and meet your adventure planner. For sure you will want to go hiking/biking to the sand dune region. All the adventures usually require a van ride as they ride easiest over pounded dirt roads, to get to the specific areas.

The sand dune terrain makes you think of Mars. There is so much sand, piled endlessly high, with majestic snow-covered mountains in the background. Remember that Chile is on opposite seasons from the U.S., as it is south of the equator, so, January and February are its summer season. Temperatures are warm in the desert, but in no way as hot as Tucson in the summer. Bring proper clothes and sunscreen.

Next, on your agenda should be a trip out to the salt flats, with emphasis on arriving just before sunset. The ride out takes about 1.5-hours, with a stop in the tiny town of Toconao to see a little church. It is interesting to note that the Catholic Church is still a dominant voice in Chile (unlike other Latin American countries) so that all Catholic Churches display both the Chilean flag and the Vatican flag. From there, you move on to Salar de Atacama, a national park. Here, the salt flats, rocky and rugged, extend forever and you can walk through them.

Ultimately, you will come into different lagoons inhabited by flamingos, though not the brightly colored pink ones. Being there at sunset provides great photo opportunities though we weren’t sure we would have that experience having traveled through a pelting rain and dust storm. Surprisingly, the weather cleared, and we enjoyed the sunset over the lagoon with a nice little picnic our driver brought!

Our last adventure was to the geysers. We left at 5 a.m. and drove for 1.5-hours in the dark of night. When we finally arrived there (after nodding off in the van), we realized we had climbed up to 15,000-feet. Yes, it was cold as we trekked about. But when the sun came up, it was glorious with snow-capped volcanos behind us and bright yellow desert plants (paja brava) dotting the land right up to the base of the mountains. There were many vicunas (a cousin to the llama) dotting the landscape and small green ponds of algae filled with different ducks working diligently to create their homes. The combination of flora/flauna and natural beauty was splendid as we sipped warm coffee in the nippy air!

Let me help you plan your adventure to the Atacama Desert!

Linda Stack owns Travelinda, LLC and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.