Community Circle Players has announced that the warm comedy THE CURIOUS SAVAGE will be CCP’s spring dinner theatre production. Since its opening on Broadway, the show has been enjoyed around the country. It delightfully compares the loyalty and caring of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called “normal people,” and as the comedy’s playwright John Patrick describes, THE CURIOUS SAVAGE leaves the audience “with a feel that the neglected virtues of kindness and affection have not been entirely lost.”
Auditions will be held Monday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MountainView Ballroom West. Please plan to come both days. Those chosen for the cast will be expected to attend a complete read through on Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CCP director Susan Sterling and producer Tim Morsani are eagerly looking for SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents to audition for the six female and five male roles. Want to participate offstage with lights, sound, sets, props, and costumes? Please also come to the audtitions on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11 auditions. This is a great opportunity for both novice performers and seasoned ones to use their talents, be involved, and have fun.
Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from mid-January to mid-March and a few accommodations can be made for schedule conflicts, if needed. To be added to the CCP master email list contact Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com.
Performance dates are Monday through Sunday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20 (excluding the 17th) on the MountainView Ballroom Stage. Also, there will be performances Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23 on stage at SaddleBrooke Ranch.
Mark your calendars. See you at auditions!