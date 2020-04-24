They say that in live theatre, you have to prepared for the unexpected. Well, no one expected the closure of HOA2 facilities, the six-foot social distance rule and the “stay at home” government mandate. As a result, the auditions for “An Evening of ONE Acts” were not held in April. Just postponed – not canceled!
The five directors and the producer (ONE Acts Production Team) met recently: outside, 10 feet apart or on speaker phone and made some critical decisions. They are as follows:
The show will be produced Friday, November 13 through Thursday, November 19 on the stage in the MVCC ballroom at HOA-2. Rehearsals begin Monday, September 28. Auditions have been rescheduled for Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ballroom West.
If you are not available on the stated audition days, arrangements can be made to audition via video conferencing at an earlier, mutually convenient time. Eight fabulous, very different ONE Act plays have been selected. They are serious, funny, insightful, warm, thought provoking and promise to produce a wonderful evening of live theatre for our audience, along with a delicious three-course meal.
If possible, but not required, we would like those who are interested in auditioning to read the scripts BEFORE auditions. The scripts will be available Tuesday, September 1 through CCP. Any and all are welcome to audition. Two of the shows have walk on, non- speaking roles, but those who are interested in participating must audition. In a perfect world, one person would be cast per role and “An Evening of ONE Acts” would need approximately 21 cast members. However, we may cast multiple people in multiple roles.
Below is a list of the shows and who is directing them.
"OH THOSE ANTIQUITIES" Comedy, takes place in a museum, Carol Merlini, director.
"LOVE SONNET" Drama – Serious with some funny lines. David Fuller, director.
"1-555-HELP-ART" Comedy - Socrates attempts to escape his painting, “The Death of Socrates.” Connie Ward, director.
"FARO RIDES AGAIN" Comedy – with a dog and sound effects. Tim Morsani, director,
"INTERMISSION" Dramaody - A couple in a theater try to decide whether to leave the play and each other. Susan Sterling, director.
"STAIN" Dramaody - Dave is preparing for a meeting and is up for promotion. After his wife's laundry mishap, his future with the club could be in jeopardy. Susan Sterling, director.
"CONVERSATION 2001" Comedy – Futuristic dating for seniors. Connie Ward, director.
"I'M HERBERT" Comedy – 2 people reminiscing about past relationships. Tim Morsani, director