Wonderful activities are returning to SaddleBrooke, including six November 2021 nights of live theatre by SaddleBrooke’s group Community Circle Players. It’s official! Finally, HOA-2 has been able to give CCP the “go ahead” for its long-awaited, Covid-postponed production AN EVENING of ONE ACTS. Shawne Cryderman, CCP co-founder said, “I can't tell you how happy I am that we can finally get back on stage!”
Five CCP directors including co-founder Susan Sterling, Carol Merlini, David Fuller, Tim Morsani (Coordinating Director), and Connie Ward are chomping at the bit to get under way with auditions, rehearsals, and performances. Mark your calendars because the community is in store for great entertainment filled with laughter and poignancy.
The production, a series of one acts that range in length from four to twenty minutes, is sure to delight. What can audiences expect? Mummies, a married couple in a theatre trying to decide during intermission whether to leave the play and maybe each other, a dog named Faro, jumbled conversations like you might find in a retirement community, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, spouses in a laundry mishap, and much more.
Performance dates begin on November 8, continuing on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, June 10. The show will continue on Friday, November 12, with showings on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14. (In honor of Veterans’ Day, there will be no show on the evening of November 11.)
Auditions for the production of eight vignettes will be held Monday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MountainView Ballroom West. With some of the roles extremely small (just a few lines) and others more elaborate, this is the perfect opportunity for novice performers along with seasoned ones to get involved and have fun. Performers are welcome to be part of one or more of the show’s acts. Questions? Contact producer Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com or Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com.
Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from Monday, September 20 through Thursday, October 28, with tech week Monday, November 1 through Friday, November 5.
You’ve heard the buzz and seen the photos. During the pandemic, SaddleBrooke’s theatre troupe has been busy cataloging costumes and props plus upgrading the stage, curtains, and lighting in the MountainView Ballroom with proceeds from their highly popular, past productions. Now the polished setting can be put to good use.
The show IS going on!