"It was my decision," President Truman told the Army Airforce Col. in the Oval Office. "You didn't have a choice. I'm the guy that sent you to do it!"
To the end of his 92-year life, Paul Warfield Tibbets Jr. considered dropping the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima a legitimate and justified means of concluding World War II. By doing so, Tibbets saved the lives of an estimated one million servicemen who military experts said might have died in a final Allied invasion of Japan.
Believing that the Japanese should have one last chance to avoid the awesome power of the bomb, Truman issued an ultimatum: "Surrender unconditionally or face prompt and utter destruction." The Japanese ignored the demand and refused to cease hostilities. They chose to fight on.
The first thing 12-year-old Paul Tibbets ever released from an airplane was Baby Ruth candy bars. That was over sunny beaches and fairs in Florida. I was fortunate to get to know Col. Tibbets over the Internet and through emails. He signed photographs for me about his bomb drop over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. His grace and spirit captivated me.
I am a student of the development and deployment of the atomic bomb. In 1975, I worked in Congress on Capitol Hill. At that time, the B-29 cockpit of the Enola Gay was on display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, just down the Mall from my office. When I stood on the deck of that powerful defense machine, I was enamored with emotion, riveted by the history of this antiquity of combat. What must have gone through the minds of the men that flew such a war device? How did their thoughts syncopate with their hearts? Did their feelings of war fight with their spiritual souls while fulfilling a direct presidential order producing the most significant man-made loss of life event in history.
On Monday, August 6, 1945, the early morning hours were a tropically definitive summer night with a warm, humid breeze. Clumps of lush cotton ball clouds frolicked in the Pacific night sky. A pale, crescent moon backlit the horizon. At 0245 dark time, Dimples Eight-Two was cleared for takeoff. Tibbets used the entire two-mile runway for the over-loaded B-29 to power up. He could see Tinian Island's jagged coral edge with white caps lapping up as six wheels lifted off the airstrip at 155 mph. In less than 10 minutes, he was over Saipan, where my dad, a Navy Seabee, I pray, slept blissfully.
Six hours later, he was flying six-miles above Hiroshima, 30,700 feet, at 330 mph. The privilege of the day took over the heavens as brilliant summer morning sun gleamed off the pasty-colored urban structures below. In Hiroshima, it was 8:15 a.m. plus 17 seconds when the 9,700 pounds "Little Boy," uranium atomic bomb, tumbled out of the bomb-bay doors. Tibbets, the perfectionist, was miraculously off by only 17 seconds from the mission plan.
44.4 seconds after the drop, the bomb exploded at 1,890-feet above the T Bridge "Aiming Point" with atom-splitting wrath. The arresting flash dimed the shimmering morning sun as a bright florid cloud fumed upward above the smudge of a dying city. Nearly five-square-miles had been laid waste. The blinding glare of the bomb blast was equal to the intensity of 10 suns. The inner temperature was calculated at one hundred million degrees Fahrenheit. In that moment of human tragedy, the world changed forever.
The shock wave took nearly a minute to sluice over the bomber at the speed of sound, approximately nine-miles from the explosion. And there it was, the monstrous, malevolent plum tinted mushroom cloud rising to a height of 45,000 feet, three-miles above their altitude. It boiled up into the heavens alive, breathing, ripping and clawing for air.
Pearl Harbor, Bataan, the rape of Nanking, all the Imperial Japanese Army POW camp tortures and murder scarcely sums up the Empire of Japan's violence and atrocities against humanity. Tibbets satisfied his direct presidential order. The human tragedy of war is a lesson hard-learned.
Winner of the 2020 State of Arizona Press Club Second Place Community Column Writers Award. Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and Chicago Daily News correspondent. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and served as a Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.