Local author EJ MacPhee to his readers and Ed McLaughlin to everyone else, asked a friend, Chris Langseth, to sketch two of the most interesting characters in his first short story, “Odie the Innkeeper.” Shown in the accompanying photograph are Odie, Ed and Gloiwyn, the dwarf. The sketches inspired a two-volume adventure called “Armonia,” and several short stories. He found himself in both characters, despite their glowing differences in personality.

Book One, “Ponti” features Gloiwyn and two other humorous characters, Wolfgang the gnome wizard and Will the ne’er-do-well. A second group of adventurers, four sexy, but exceptionally skilled female warriors, unintentionally seek the same goal. The protagonist is a powerful evil wizard bent on conquering the world of Armonia.

Book Two, “Arthus” named for an ancient hammer, a symbol of the dwarf kingdom, lost by Gloiwyn. War intervenes as elves, humans, dragons, orcs, trolls and “Akaforms” take up sides. Insignificant come to the fore.

A short story “Foundling” features the childhood of one of the female warriors.

Ed was born in Western New York State. He has a BS (Syracuse), MS (Oregon State) and DF (Stephen F. Austin) all in the Wood Engineering, Science and Forestry fields. He is married to his college sweetheart, Kathy, for over 55-years, 23 of which have been in SaddleBrooke. They have four children and four grandchildren. They also have a summer home in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, in Forbes Park, Colorado.

A lifelong-reader and admirer of fantasy, magic, Santa Claus, and a love of writing, it seemed natural for Ed to put his imagination and sense of adventure into the creation of imaginary worlds. For the last 15-years, all since retiring in SaddleBrooke, he has written and self-published seven fantasy books and seven family history books.

Ed writes because he wants to share his imaginary worlds. “It’s not for income, it’s for fun. It’s not essential to love fantasy to enjoy the adventure. My hope is that folks like the reading experience.” He welcomes feedback. His email is ejmacphee01@gmail.com.

The constant in all of Armonia is an old Inn, with an ancient stairwell carved from a single tree by elves a millennium ago, in the village of Wellsville, run by Odie the Innkeeper, a pretty ordinary guy, who embodies the vision of the ONE's, originators of Armonia.

Ed’s books are available on Amazon under the author EJ MacPhee and recommended for all ages. Also available at SaddleBrooke’s Artisan Gift Shop.