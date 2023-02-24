The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG) is excited to host a live Zoom workshop with Dawn Emerson on Tuesday, April 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dawn is an award-winning pastel and mixed media artist. She is an internationally-renowned art instructor; the author of Pastel Innovations; and producer of seven instructional videos.

The cost for this three-hour experience is just $50 for SBFAG members and $65 for non-members, plus a $10 fee for materials provided. Enrollment is limited to just 15 students, so visit www.saddlebrookefinearts.org now to register.

Dawn brings an attitude of playfulness and experimentation to her learning experiences as she merges drawing, painting, and other elements into her processes. In her students, she inspires storytelling, freedom and creativity. In her own work, she strives for the “Haiku” version of image making—where less is more, and the individual’s marks and empty spaces tell the story.

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild has more than 150 members. Dues are $25 annually and include monthly meetings, art salons, non-critique sessions, open studio options and so much more.