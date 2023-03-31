In March, Community Circle Players proudly presented six dinner theatre performances of SPOOK LIGHT LEGACY in HOA-2’s MountainView Ballroom. Ticket sales began online Wednesday, February 15, and went like hot cakes. By the end of that week, the show had sold about half of the available tickets, and only 12 of the 720 seats remained on Friday, March 17.

Director Shawne Cryderman said, “CCP so appreciates the support and love we feel from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.”

Hope you were there! Audiences were treated to a “semi” pole dance, a dead body, lots of prescription drugs, spiders/spider webs, and antique furnishings. Lots of lines in the show triggered laughter. It was important for the actors to remember to wait for laugh lines, so the audience felt free to laugh and did not miss the next line.

Working with Al Weigel (Assistant Director) and Connie Ward (Producer) as her “right and left hand” was interesting for Shawne and for the cast/crew. “All three of us gave them feedback and worked with them on building their character and learning their lines. We all had input about every aspect of the show and truly worked as a team on the production of SLL.” One cast member reflected, “It is definitely a change taking direction from three different individuals—but also very helpful. The message was usually the same but communicated in a different manner.”

Newbie Elizabeth Mastro was teased about often leaving something at rehearsals like her drink cup, coffee mug, script, or piece of costume. She replaced fellow cast member Jay Schweitzer as the one they had to “pick up after.”

Because playwright Joh Mann who told the cast to “Break a leg!” was unable to attend the performances, CCP is sending her a video of the show and copy of the program.

CCP may do a show in the fall, but definitely one in spring of 2024. More news soon.