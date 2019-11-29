Tucson’s own resident professional ballet company presents its beloved, traditional Victorian production of “The Nutcracker” at the Tucson Music Hall for four performances only on the weekend of December 28-29.
Ballet Tucson’s production has become an annual Holiday tradition. Complete with spectacular sets, colorful costumes, dazzling choreography and exceptional dancing, this production truly stands out from the rest! Ballet Tucson’s "The Nutcracker" is the perfect event to take loved ones to during Christmas week. Put tickets under your tree for the whole family and cap off the season in a delightful way.
Experience Clara’s journey as she encounters giant toy soldiers, swirling snowflakes and sweet confections from every corner of the globe. The ominous Mouse King and the heroic Nutcracker battle it out and just when all hope is lost, Clara hits the Mouse King with her ballet shoe. The Mouse King is distracted and the Nutcracker is saved from his demise. Out of a dream, Clara’s Nutcracker Prince magically appears to escort her into a fantasyland of delights, journeying through The Land Of Snow and Kingdom of the Sweets.
Based on the famous E.T.A. Hoffman story and paired with the glorious Tchaikovsky score, Ballet Tucson’s professional dancers transport you to a wondrous realm. A cast of 50 local children appear in supporting roles and will warm the hearts of all attending this most festive production.
Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson leads the cast of 100 performers as The Sugar Plum Fairy. Her Cavalier is Principal Danseur Vasily Boldin. Principal dancer Megan Steffens also performs as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Taylor Johnson and Shannon Quirk share the role of the Snow Queen and Isaac Hawkersmith and Charles Clark appear as their Snow Kings.
Tim Kolman dances the dynamic Russian Trepak dance. Ballet Master Daniel Precup is Herr Drosselmeyer, the pivotal character who orchestrates all the magic.
Ballet Arts Professional Division students Abigail Lee and Riley Reynolds will alternate as Clara. Herr Drosselmeyer’s Nephew - who transforms into the Nutcracker Prince, is Clara’s escort. This year Axel Schulz and Tommy Lindgren are cast.
ABOUT THE CAST
Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson (Sugar Plum Fairy) is a founding member of Ballet Tucson joining the company at its inception in 2004. Previously she danced with the Oakland Ballet and the Romanian National Ballet. Her repertoire includes leading roles in Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Carmen to name a few.
Megan Steffens (Sugar Plum Fairy) has danced with Sacramento Ballet and Company C Contemporary Ballet In San Francisco. Since joining Ballet Tucson she has appeared in a wide-range of roles. This season she can be seen featured in Jekyll & Hyde, The Nutcracker, Serenade and Unsquare.
Vasily Boldin (Sugar Plum Cavalier) is a Principal Danseur and Season Guest Artist for Ballet Tucson. He trained in St. Petersburg and has danced and guested with companies in Russia and the United States. His repertoire includes principal roles in Carmen, Jekyll & Hyde, Serenade and Donizetti Variations amongst others.
Taylor Johnson (Snow Queen) previously danced with the Tulsa Ballet before joining Ballet Tucson. She can be seen in leading roles in Jekyll & Hyde, In The Mood, Serenade and Balanchine’s Walpurgisnacht ballet.
Isaac “Ike” Hawkersmith (Snow King) is in his 2nd season with Ballet Tucson. He previously was a member of the Carolina Ballet. “Ike” can be seen in principal roles in The Nutcracker, Donizetti Variations, La Dame aux Camelias, and Concerto Barocco.
Shannon Quirk (Snow Queen) joins the company for a 2nd year having previously been a principal dancer for the Madison Ballet. Ms. Quirk dances leading roles in The Nutcracker, Donizetti Variations and Jekyll & Hyde.
Charles “Charlie” Clark (Snow King) is in his first season with Ballet Tucson. Most recently he was a principal dancer for the Minnesota Ballet. This season “Charlie” debuts in leading roles in The Nutcracker, In the Mood, Serenade and Jekyll & Hyde.
Tim Kolman (Trepak) is a versatile dancer who was formerly with the Rochester City Ballet. He can be seen in featured roles in Jekyll & Hyde, The Nutcracker and Gemini.
PERFORMANCE DATE/TIME
Saturday, December 28 – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 28 – 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 29 – 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 29 – 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION
Tucson Music Hall 260 S. Church Ave.
TICKETS
General $30 – $58*
Seniors/Students/Military $26 – $40*
Groups (of 10 or more) $19 – $31*
Phone: 800.745.3000
Online: www.ballettucson.org