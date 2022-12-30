My book, “Arizona Poet Stuart Watkins” was banned from Amazon Books by a review committee of Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). When questioned as to why, the answer was that the cover photo might deceive the buyer as to the contents. After I appealed to the American Association of Arbitration, the decision was made to put my books back for sale on Amazon.

Luckily, my appeal was heard and KDP lost. My book is now available on Amazon Books.

If you want a book filled with poems and stories about the Southwest, also some Viet Nam related poems, check out Arizona Poet Stuart Watkins as a read for your own pleasure, or as a gift to someone you care about.