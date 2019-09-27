People wondered why I was going to Barbados as they didn’t see me as “a beach person”. And indeed they are right as I can only laze around for a short time. But I wanted to return to Barbados as it has some family history (my parents lived/worked/married in Trinidad during the war and had their honeymoon in Barbados, returning there several more times). I grew up with a map of Barbados nicely framed which I still have with me.
Barbados is a lovely island in the far eastern part of the Caribbean. It has a very British air about it since the British dominated it ever since 1627. Sugar cane, introduced by the Dutch into the island, became the economic driving force but the only way to grow/cut it for sugar and rum exportation was with slave labor, brought from Africa. Finally, the slaves were emancipated in 1834 and years later Barbados became independent from Britain in 1961, though is still part of the British Commonwealth. Bridgetown is thecapital of Barbados and that is where you fly into. The population is about 285,000 and the vast majority are well educated in the school system. Today Tourism plays a major economic role for the island as very little sugar is exported due to various factors. But there is still some production of rum, and Mount Gay is their top brand.
There are two sides to the island, one on the Atlantic where waves are more powerful and beaches are less appealing. But on the western/Caribbean side, one finds aquamarine water and white sandy beaches. The most famous hotel there is Sandy Lane which has been the jewel on the island, attracting royalty and famous people for many years (we saw a well-known quarterback there). So what does one do when on the island?
First there is some important history about George Washington, who came to the island as a young man, accompanying his half-brother who was suffering from TB. The house where they lived is still there and well-preserved. While there, George spent time with British military leaders, coupled with outings to see how crops were being cultivated. These experiences laid the foundation for his future life as a militaryleader and farmer. The exhibit center has a theater with a well-produced movie providing the historical context.
Next you must visit Hunte’s Gardens, which are truly spectacular covering about two acres. Wow is the only word I have to describe them! You can wander at your leisure throughout this tropical oasis created by Anthony Hunte, who lives there. Perhaps he will invite you in for a spot of tea. To learn about the sugar cane/rum industry, visit St. Nicholas Abbey, built in 1648 and situated on a hilltop. This is a lovely place to visit to learn how such plantations were run for centuries.
Of course Barbados has a great focus on water sports. But one of the best adventures for me was a day on a catamaran sailboat. This boat was manned by four young ex Brits. They knew how to manage every aspect of this sail. First they took us out to swim and snorkel with large sea turtles, who softly swam past my arm. Then on to snorkel in a different area where ship wrecks were found. After all of that water activity, the crew created a delicious lunch, even grilling fish onboard, coupled with whatever drink you desired. Key lime pie and pina coladas ended the day.
Enjoying the beautiful white sand beaches and clear blue waters is a must, with a chaise and umbrella nearby! But do spend time on the historical and cultural elements of this charming island! You will be surprised! Linda Stack-Chenok owns Travelinda. You can contact her at LLSTack9597@gmail.com