The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is delighted to present this years’ concert, “Goodtime Barbershop and Variety Show,” on Friday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Save the date and get your reserved seats! The Chorus was established in 1998 and has performed shows each December. Director Nancy Bergman joined the chorus as our director in 2003 and has improved performances each year. She is a Sweet Adeline Quartet International Champion, as well as a long-time director, coach, and music arranger. The chorus will sing many Christmas favorites and other upbeat songs for your enjoyment.
Joining us this year is a very special adeline barbershop chorus from Scottsdale. THE SCOTTSDALE CHORUS is a group of over 100 very talented musicians. As noted, they are six-time international champions of the Sweet Adelines annual contest, an international organization of over 22,000 singers and 600 chapters. You know they are really good to have won that many times in very intense competitions!! You will enjoy hearing their wonderful sounds and blending melodies. They will sing a variety of upbeat enjoyable songs, plus some Christmas songs. This chorus has a number of quartets, some of whom will also entertain us.
The two groups will join together to sing a few songs: “Silent Night,” “Lida Rose” from the “Music Man,” and “The Exodus Song,” a very powerful piece of music. A very enjoyable part of the concert for the SaddleBrooke Chorus is singing with a group as talented as this.
More details will follow in future articles. Last years’ concert was sold out so be sure and save the date and get your reserved seats for Friday, December 13!