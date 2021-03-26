Looking ahead for fun in the future! In preparation for future events at Mountain View when the pandemic is behind us, more work continues to be happening behind the scenes in the ballroom. SaddleBrooke’s theatrical group Community Circle Players, which is committed to producing quality entertainment AND to giving back to the community, recently made significant upgrades to the MVCC performance space. Help came from many including HOA-2 staff and Frank Carlsbeek, owner of Old Pueblo Theatrical Solutions. The good news is that CCP just received approval for more projects.
CCP’s successful, popular past productions are funding the planned and completed improvements. “Community is part of our name, and we hope other groups who utilize the stage will reap the benefits,” says CCP Co-founder Susan Sterling. Recently, CCP CFO Tim Morsani presented HOA-2 Executive Director Damon Williams with a check for over $2,600 as payment for the first phase of the renovations. He was delighted with the results.
Last month the stage area was painted and the champagne colored, main stage curtains were altered, steamed, and re-hung on new hardware so they can be opened and closed easily and quietly. Both CCP co-founders Susan Sterling and Shawne Crydermann along with CFO Tim Morsani are very pleased with the improvement.
This month Gina Gaglianno, owner of Sononan Theatre Works, will create custom-tailored, black back curtains and side legs/wings to add flexibility to the stage. The new curtains will allow for an adjustable performance space with a flexible backdrop to highlight an individual speaker or single performer. When a larger performance area on stage is needed, the black curtains can be flattened against the back wall and pivoted to provide flexible stage entrances and exits plus a hallway passage behind the visible stage.
CCP has also received approval for new tracks for the existing light fixtures illuminating the stage and dance floor. They are on the way, and we all will benefit.
Stay tuned for updates. The five directors of “AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS” are anxious to utilize the newly renovated stage just as soon as it is safe to rehearse and perform.