Paul Kopp (left) and Ron Powers are two of the dozen people in Community Circle Players’ production crew for this spring’s dinner-theatre play, “The Outsider.” Paul and Ron, along with Eve Fly, are in charge of decorating and painting the sets. Tickets for the political comedy go on sale Wednesday, February 5, with evening performances on Sunday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 11 at HOA-1 and Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15 at HOA-2.
Paul Kopp has been creating art since 2007 when, upon retiring, he began taking lessons at a college near his residence in Topeka, Kansas. Upon moving to SaddleBrooke in 2012, he joined the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild and has frequently displayed and sold his work at the Guild's annual shows. He has also won recognition from Washburn University in Topeka and from the Southern Arizona Art Guild.
At a recent cast party, it was discovered that Paul also has some experience painting sets due to his children's participation in school theater. When asked if he would help decorate the sets for “The Outsider,” he immediately agreed. For this show, there are more people working behind the scenes than actors on the stage. Another example of why SaddleBrooke is such a great place to live.
Ron Powers moved to SaddleBrooke from the state of Washington after careers in teaching and real estate. He has been a serious photographer since 1972. Also, a collector of art, he took a few water color classes after arriving here in 2009. He and Paul Kopp shared a sales booth at last February's show sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild and he was quite pleased with the results. He was kind enough to assist Paul in his creation of the balcony flats which will be part of the sets of “The Outsider”— he was especially excited to learn that the pay scale is the same as all the other volunteers.