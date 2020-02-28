The governor is fictitious but the show is real. “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith will be playing in SaddleBrooke between Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, March 15 through special arrangement with Playscripts.com. Tickets are on sale at both HOA ticket offices.
For this dinner-theater comedy, there are more volunteers working behind the scenes than on the stage. Prominent among them is props-wrangler Mary Kopp, spouse of the aforementioned artist who, with her assistant Lucia von Fay is in the process of gathering everything from telephones to helium to enhance your theater experience.
While Mary and Lucia make the rounds of thrift shops and dollar stores, Ken and Mary Riemersma will be overhauling flats and repurposing a dressing table as the governor's desk.
Making the actors look better is costume mistress Susan Schweitzer. She has the knack of knowing what looks good together— which is a good thing since the director doesn't have a clue.
To make sure the actors are ready for their close-ups, Lydia Blancato-Strickland will apply makeup and eye lashes where needed.
When it's time for lights and sound, Alex Infald and Denis Greenland will step in so the audience can see and hear what they're supposed to (and hopefully only what they're supposed to.) Bruce Strickland will manage sound at the Ranch.
And who can forget publicity? Andrea Molberg and Karen Schickedanz author most of the articles you see while Carol Merlini creates point of sale merchandising displays and manages the information which will appear in the program.
There are many others who contribute time and talent to make the SaddleBrooke theater experience something to recommend. Saying thank you seems grossly insufficient but it's all we have to give.