Renowned financial planner (retired), author, speaker, researcher, and businessman William P. (Bill) Bengen spoke at our October program. Mr. Bengen’s topic was ”Protecting the Wellness of Your Retirement Portfolio and Your Wellness”. The program included information on financial stress and health as well as the impact of inflation, the stock market, and history on your nest egg.

According to research done prior to the pandemic, finances are the number one cause of stress in the United States, especially among seniors. High levels of financial stress manifest through physical symptoms like sleep loss, anxiety, headaches/migraines, compromised immune systems, digestive issues, high blood pressure, muscle tension, heart arrhythmia, cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, depression and a feeling of being overwhelmed. To add to our stresses, we are following “unprecedented” times with COVID-19, with “unprecedented” financial times.

Our speaker, Bill Bengen actively investigates and studies the world financial situation. In addition to his books, he has written a number of financial papers on various aspects of retirement, investing, and other financial topics. Bengen is most well known as the “Father of the 4 percent Rule” or the Bengen Rule. This rule is used to determine withdrawal rates from retirement funds. Recently you may have seen his interviews in the Wall Street Journal, thinkadvisor.com, or in other financial publications and podcasts.

These are unprecedented times financially. Bengen is the researcher who devoted his last 30+ years to analyzing the history and events of the worldwide financial markets. Bill Bengen has a great way of helping an average person understand what is going on financially.

Bengan replaced our October program with the Braver Angels. Due to a death in the family, the state director/moderator of Braver Angels had to reschedule. We will not have a November program due to availability of the ballroom.

The Braver Angels program has been rescheduled for Friday, December 16, at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. The programs of the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN) are complimentary and open to all SaddleBrooke residents. No RSVPs are needed for our seminars in the Ballroom. Come join our community of learners on our wellness journey. You can also email Barbara Barr or Patti Gould at winsbaz@gmail.com or call (520) 339-7400.

In addition to our monthly program, the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke also features small group classes. These classes require registration.

“Meditation” Complimentary and In Person

There are so many scientific benefits to meditation.

Each FRIDAY at the Agate Room of the MountainView Arts and Crafts Complex

8:30 am: Instruction for new registered attendees

9 am: Meditation

New class members MUST register via email to reikinaturalhealingus@gmail.com.

“Introduction to Essential Oils” Complementary

You’ve been hearing a lot about essential oils, but don’t know how to get started. This is your EASY Button.

Tuesday, November 8, at 1 p.m. in the home of Barbara Barr.

Register via email at winsbaz@gmail.com for directions and map.