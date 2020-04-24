My cousin R, who is a deer hunting expert from Virginia, gave me a pair of antlers and told me to plant them, and a baby deer would grow.
They had to be planted with a fig tree in order to share nutrients.
So, I dug a hole in my back yard and planted a fig tree that was given me by a neighbor.
Adding water and making sure the fig tree plant did not get blown over by strong winds; in a few months I was to watch for a baby deer emerging.
He asked me to take pictures of the birth and that would be his reward for contributing the antlers.
Now, my cousin R is the deer hunter from Virginia, and his two brothers B and D, are all known for telling jokes on each other and we banter back and forth. I am not a deer hunter and know nothing about them, but am willing to give this a try.
This antler-deer-baby-planting may be the figment of one of their imaginations, however, it could be the way for families to have their own baby deer pets?