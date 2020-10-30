Do you miss browsing the library collections in person to find your next book to read or select a few movies to watch? Two of the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries have recently reopened for limited access so you can do that safely. If you prefer the curbside library pick up services, be assured those services are continuing and have even been expanded.
Both the DesertView Library and the SaddleBrooke One Library offer the latest bestsellers as well as older Fiction, Nonfiction on a variety of topics, Large Print books and Audiobooks. DesertView Library is the only one of the three libraries that has a DVD collection of movies, TV series, and live concerts. This Library also has the most extensive collection of Nonfiction, including the Southwest Collection and the National Parks collection.
The DesertView Library is now open by reservation only. Appointments are available in 20-minute segments between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There is a limit of four people at one time. To make a reservation, use the easy Sign Up link on the library website. Visit https://sblibraries.com.
Curbside service at DesertView Library has been expanded to 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. If you reserve materials online, you will be picking them up curbside or in the lobby, even if you are there for an appointment. Curbside service at the SaddleBrooke One Library continues as before on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with lobby pick up between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
While paperbacks are no longer available in the DesertView Library, the extensive paperback collections at the SaddleBrooke One Library are now accessible on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, during hours that the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse is open. You can find Western paperbacks, Romance paperbacks, as well as general Fiction and Mysteries. Stop in, grab a few paperbacks and be on your way! Paperbacks are not listed in the catalog and cannot be reserved. Only the paperback collections are available for browsing. The Library will not be staffed on those days and the remainder of the collection is still available only by reservation online for lobby pick up.
Bookmark that Library website as it also has an easy link to the online catalog for the Library system. Reserving books for pickup at either library is available to all SaddleBrooke residents. Click on the link to the Library catalog to select and reserve library materials. New to the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries? Select “Contact Us” to send an email requesting a free account.
Remember that all materials borrowed from the SaddleBrooke One Library, including paperbacks, should be returned to the SaddleBrooke One Library book return box in the hallway when you have finished reading them. Please return all DesertView Library materials to the book return box in the hallway, accessible on the same schedule as the DesertView Fitness Center. All returned items will continue to be quarantined following CDC recommendations for safe handling of library materials.
Masks are required in the Libraries. Practice social distancing while browsing the collections and please use the provided hand sanitizer before touching any books, DVDs or audiobooks. Your cooperation is appreciated as we try to keep everyone safe while allowing access to the library collections.
All Library materials are purchased with funds from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL). While the two Homeowner Associations generously provide the space, furnishings and many supply items, HOA funds are not used to purchase new books for the Libraries. Please continue to support FSL if you enjoy using the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. For more information visit the FSL website at http://www.sbfsl.org.