Are you a nature lover, a history buff, or simply need a few laughs? New nonfiction selections available from the DesertView Library offer a smorgasbord of subjects to cater to every taste and interest. We have books to explore the four corners of the world and all of outer space, books to inspire you to get up and get moving, and books to examine the past and the future.
Game and sports enthusiasts, we have new books for you. For auto racing fans, “Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best” gives a thrilling account of an historical auto race. If you liked “The Boys in the Boat,” this one’s for you. Golfers, check out “Golf’s Holy War: The Battle for the Soul of the Game in an Age of Science,” and baseball lovers will enjoy the new “Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask” biography. “The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master the Odds, and Win” is about the author’s journey becoming a winning tournament poker player, but first she had to learn to play the game!
Our new biographies cover a diverse group of characters from “MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman” to “Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington” and the SNL comedian Colin Jost’s funny, laugh-out-loud autobiography, “A Very Punchable Face.”
History buffs can explore the world in “The Year 1000: When Globalization Began” or air travel in the early 20th century in “Empires of the Sky: Zeppelins, Airplanes, and Two Men’s Epic Duel to Rule the World”. Or explore other worlds in “Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife.” Those interested in military history will want to read “Ghost Flames: Life and Death in a Hidden War, Korea 1950-1953” and “To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq.”
Nature and animal lovers should take a look at the beautifully illustrated “What It’s Like to Be a Bird” by David Allen Sibley. Did you know the peregrine falcon is the fastest animal on earth? Weather Channel viewers can check out “A Furious Sky: The Five-hundred-year History of America’s Hurricanes.”
Interested in space travel or astrophysics? “The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World” details the history of our fascination with this neighboring planet as well as the author’s personal experiences as a Mars researcher. “How to Die in Space: A Journey Through Dangerous Astrophysical Phenomena” provides a look at supermassive black holes and coronal mass ejections, just to name a couple that would be lethal if you got too close!
Travel here on earth more your cup of tea? Art, music, and food? Then check out the new books “The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World’s Most Famous Museum;” “Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-dozen Revolutions;” and “Dirt: Adventures, with Family, in the Kitchens of Lyon, Looking for the Origins of French Cooking.”
Is your fitness program in need of a boost? “In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration” and “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” should get you going.
Or, just choose a book with a fun, intriguing title like “Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live Without Them” or “The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect.”
Find these books and many others in the online catalog by choosing New Nonfiction 14 or 28 days under Collection in the search boxes on the home page. All titles mentioned in this article are available at the DesertView Library and can be reserved for curbside pickup Monday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.