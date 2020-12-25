After almost a year of no traveling or getting away, are you looking for a local post-pandemic adventure? DesertView Library has a great Travel collection to help you with your planning.
If you are new to Arizona and the Southwest, there is so much to discover! Our Travel Collection includes books about the West, the ever-popular Route 66 and specific states guides for Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada. During the 100th anniversary for the Grand Canyon, we acquired many excellent books about Arizona, including the Navajo Nation and our National Parks.
Tucson
If you‘re planning on exploring locally, check out “Weird Arizona: Your Travel Guide to Arizona's Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets.” Or “Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.” A fun book is “100 things to do in Tucson Before You Die.”
Arizona
There is so much to explore around our state. Start with “Arizona Journey Guide: A Driving & Hiking Guide to Ruins, Rock Art, Fossils & Formations” for a variety of discoveries. “The Back Roads of Arizona” and “Off the Beaten Path: Arizona, a Guide to Unique Places” will take you to many unique locations that most residents never discover. “Arizona Kicks on Route 66” explores the Mother Road. Our excellent state parks are explored in “Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places.”
We also have an extensive Southwest Collection that includes Arizona hiking trips as well as books about specific areas to explore in our state. SaddleBrooke resident Stuart Watkins recently published a wonderful book “Oracle, Arizona and Beyond” about our local area, which is in the Southwest Collection.
Travel by Novel
Missing cruises? Try “All by Myself Alone,” “Jetsetters” or the “Woman in Cabin 10” (which may scare you away from a future cruise)!
Road trips? “Blue Moon,” “Past Tense” or any Lee Child book since Jack Reacher lives on the road.
Public Transportation? How about “Girl on the Train” or “Last Bus to Wisdom?”
Olden days? Several of our most popular books this year are “Giver of Stars,” “News of the World” (a new Tom Hanks movie), and “This Tender Land.”
Time travel? “As You Wish,” “Montimore,” “Scribe of Siena,” and “Time After Time.”
Wherever you want to go, whether it’s a short jaunt or a journey through a book, the DesertView Library can help you plan your trip.
Go to https://sblibraries.com/ to schedule appointments to visit the Library and to access the online catalog.
