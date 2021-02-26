Whether you are new to SaddleBrooke or have been here a long time, there are many reasons to use your three SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. While all of the Libraries carry fiction, nonfiction, large print books, each one is a little different. The celebration of the libraries’ 30th anniversary was cut short last year because of the pandemic. But that does not diminish the 30 years that the libraries have had to tailor services and library collections to the evolving interests of SaddleBrooke residents.
Perhaps you or others you know say they don't use our libraries because they have hundreds of books on their eBook device, or subscribe to a streaming service for movies, or use the public library. But all of the resources in our SaddleBrooke Libraries are FREE. There are no rental fees, no subscription services, no purchase costs. And best of all, our libraries have been open with restrictions since late April to continuously provide service to SaddleBrooke residents during the pandemic. Access to the libraries was slowly expanded during this challenging time and currently you can access in some way ALL of the collections in our SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. To learn more, check out the libraries’ website! Visit https://sblibraries.com.
While many residents love the flow of new books onto the library shelves, another reason to use our libraries is the unique collections we offer. The focus of this article is the Desertview Library, the largest of the three libraries in our system. Next month you will learn more about the SaddleBrooke One Library and the Cholla Library at MountainView Clubhouse.
Recently the entire collection of audiobooks was combined and is now available at the DesertView Library. While it is possible to request specific titles for pickup curbside, you may find it easier to look at the physical collection. Detailed labeling makes it easy to scan the shelves, not just by author, but to select by date, number of discs, play time, abridged or unabridged, etc. We have over 1,200 audiobook titles and most are in CD format. There are 150 titles in MP3 format, shelved separately for quick access to the format you need.
To browse this extended collection, simply go to the website listed above. On the homepage you will see a "Sign Up" button. Click on it and you will be directed to a page where you can make an appointment to use the DesertView Library.
Other unique collections at DesertView Library include a DVD collection that offers thousands of movies, TV series, and a new collection of concert DVDs. This library also holds a collection of children's books and videos, and a genealogy collection.
One of the most unique resources at the Desertview Library is the SouthWest collection. You can’t find all of these materials in an eBook format! Check out the wide range of topics gathered in one place. There are many helpful resources on gardening in our climate. Planning to venture out? Pick up one of the many guidebooks for hiking in Arizona. If you want to learn more about this area where you live, there are many books about local history, geology, native fauna, and much more. Staying close to home? We also have books about Tucson attractions and even several books with recipes from local restaurants.
Make an appointment to stop in at the DesertView Library. We know you’ll be amazed at the range of resources all available for free to SaddleBrooke residents, including snowbirds and renters. If you have not registered to use the Libraries, it’s fast and easy. Our volunteers will be happy to help, or use the ‘Contact Us’ link on the website.
If you value your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries, remember that Friends of SaddleBrooke Libaries supports our libraries by providing funding for the books, audiobooks and DVDs that you enjoy. It's easy to contribute at www.sbfsl.org.