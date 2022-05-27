Ladies! It’s summertime and wouldn’t you like a girl trip with a best friend, or a lunch, or maybe just want to hang out by the pool for fun? Meet some gals who would like to be your pal.

We are celebrating women authors who write about women. We would like to give these authors recognition for the characters they created in several genres. Some will be familiar and some will be newcomers to the SaddleBrooke Sorority of favorite femme writers.

First we have the serial authors. These women have picked a particular character and stuck with her through several books. They have found an audience and a formula that work for their readership. Their new books come are highly anticipated. Check out these authors if you want to dive into their titles: Jacqueline Winspear, Karin Slaughter, Iris Johanasen, M C Beaton, Linda Castillo, Elizabeth George, J A Jance, Anne Hillerman. Rhys Bowen and J D Robb.

Next up: Women who write mysteries with a psychological/twisty component. These authors include Alafair Burke, Sandra Brown, Lisa Jewell, Mary Higgins Clark, Ruth Ware and Lisa Gardner and Paige Shelton. All these ladies have graced best - selling lists, too.

If you like historical fiction writers try books by Melanie Benjamin, Beatriz Williams and Pam Jenoff. These authors are mentioned because they have several titles in the SB libraries.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

But if you like fictionalized accounts of real historical figures try books by Kate Quinn or Marie Benedict.

Family stories are always a good summer read. These women authors have stories that include drama, mystery or humor – sometimes all three. Try titles by Lisa See, Nora Roberts, Jo Jo Moyes, Liane Moriarty, Elin Hilderbrand, Jennifer Weiner, Janet Evanovich, Danielle Steel and Katherine Center.

Still searching for the perfect female author? Want something with a little more weight to it (no not a book that is heavy to hold but perhaps a deeper to read?) You may want to read titles by Kristin Hannah, Geraldine Brooks, Jodi Picoult, Christine Baker Taylor, Lisa Scottoline or Isabel Allende.

If you are overwhelmed by all these author suggestions….here are some of our newest books: Historical fiction: Ballad of Love and Glory - Grande, Christie Affair – de Gramont, Tobacco Wives – Perry, Magnolia Palace – Davis, Four Treasures of the Sky – Zhang. If you want a real fictionized character try Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post. Twisty/ psychological mysteries: Book of Cold Cases – St. James, Girl in Ice – Ferencik, Night Shift – Alex Finlay. For family drama titles: French Braid – Tyler, Younger Wife – Hepworth, One Italian Summer – Searle, Good Son – Mitchard. New debut authors who are being “inducted” (by me) into the SaddleBrooke Sorority of Authors: Sascha Rothchild, Blood Sugar, has Ruby, a serial killer you want in your corner, but not too close; and Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry has Elizabeth Zott, a scientist in the 1960s who is the feminist leading our “rush” week.

Join these women and pledge to read a few of these SaddleBrooke Sorority Authors. Check the online catalog by title or author. Older books/authors can be found in SB, DV or Cholla libraries. Many of the newer titles are at DV library.