Expand your usual reading boundaries with these enticing selections from your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries.

“Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421” is a gripping novel by Phoenix author and former flight attendant T.J. Newman. Her first novel, “Falling”, is another edge of your seat thriller that’s going to be a movie. Don’t read these two books if you plan to get on an airplane anytime soon!

Did you attend the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries lecture in April with Phoenix author Isabella Maldonado? Her latest complex mystery, “A Killer’s Game,” starts a new series featuring Dani Vega, an FBI agent and former military codebreaker. It will keep you guessing until the very end. And there is a Tucson connection that you won’t want to miss. Maldonado just keeps getting better as an author. Even if you have not read her earlier books, don’t miss this one.

Go back in time by reading a book set in your home state, where you lived before moving to SaddleBrooke. You can easily find options in the online catalog. For example, do a keyword search for Minnesota Fiction. This will list “A Good Family” by Matt Goldman set in a posh suburb of the Twin Cities. What dark secrets are hidden in the picture-perfect neighborhood? It’s a good summer read even if you’re not from Minnesota. Substitute your home state to find books in the catalog for other locations.

Read a book by a SaddleBrooke author. The SaddleBrooke One Library has a Local Author’s collection where you can find books by your talented neighbors. The most recent addition is “Changing Woman: A novel of the Camp Grant Massacre” by Venetia Lewis. This compelling novel set in the Arizona Territory, presents the massacre from the viewpoint of two young women from diverse backgrounds.

Or pick up the latest book by Flagstaff author Melissa Sevigny “Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon”. It’s an adventure tale as well as a tribute to two pioneering women scientists. If you enjoy books set in cold places, try novels by Dana Stabenow or Paige Shelton’s Wild Alaska series of novels.

Expand your reading horizons with “on the edge of Science Fiction” novels recently added to the DesertView Library. Ease into this genre with “Cold People”, which has just a hint of aliens but is really about the adaptability of humanity. You will especially enjoy this novel if you’ve traveled to Antarctica. “House at the End of the World” is a mystery with just a touch of Science Fiction. Or try “Ascension” by Nicholas Binge with its well-crafted plot. For those who really love Science Fiction, move on to novels by A.G. Riddle, including “Quantum Radio” or “Lost in Time”.

Don’t forget that DesertView Library has thousands of movies and TV series on DVD, as well as CD audiobooks, to keep you entertained when things slow down in SaddleBrooke.

Stop in at any of our three SaddleBrooke Libraries to find something new. Have fun browsing the shelves or see what you can find in the online catalog and reserve a book to pick up. Use the easy link to the catalog on the Library website at sblibraries.com. Remember, all these great summer reads are only possible because of funding from the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. Learn more at sbfsl.org.