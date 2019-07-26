Armchair Mystery Tour Around the Globe
Are all of your neighbors and friends traveling abroad except for you? Let Saddlebrooke Libraries take you away!
We’ll start our armchair mystery tour with crime fiction set in Iceland. Ragnar Jonasson is one of Iceland’s foremost crime writers, who has also translated 14 Agatha Christie novels into Icelandic. You might see elements of a Christie style mystery in the complex thriller “Rupture” or his latest novel “The Island” about two murders 10 years apart. Michael Ridpath’s latest mystery “The Wanderer” is also set in Iceland.
Norway is our next stop with electrifying crime fiction by Jo Nesbo. A former drug kingpin’s fixer hides out in northern Norway in “Midnight Sun.” Or get hooked on Nesbo’s series featuring Oslo detective Harry Hole. Watch the new book shelf for the “The Knife,” the latest title in this series.
Daniel Silva’s mystery series features legendary spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon. These art crime spy thrillers are set in Italy and other European countries. His recent novel “The Heist” is about a fallen British spy trafficking in stolen artworks. The Libraries also have many other books by this popular author.
The Commissario Guido Brunetti mysteries are another popular crime series set in Italy. The DesertView Library has Episodes 1-18 on DVD. The Libraries also have eight books in this series by Donna Leon. In the latest one, “The Waters of Eternal Youth” Brunetti is pulled into a case that may not be a case. Leon intelligently captures the social scene, politics, concerns and rhythms of life in Venice.
Next, we’re off to France. Pick up “The Paris Diversion” by Chris Pavone for a fast paced novel of international intrigue and terrorism all in one remarkable day in Paris. If you prefer historical fiction, try “The Paris Winter” set during the Belle Epoque, as three young women become embroiled in a criminal plot.
No country is too small for a crime mystery. International bestselling crime author Val McDermid has set “Out of Bounds” in Scotland. This riveting novel features cold case detective Karen Pirie, who delves into a mystery with roots in a terrorist bombing
Set in Morocco, “Tangerine” is about two estranged friends and a missing husband. Fans of Elizabeth Peters’ archeological novels set in Egypt will enjoy “The Painted Queen” (Nefertiti), the final installment of her bestselling mystery series. The main character Amelia Peabody finds herself the target of assassins.
Each novel in Jeffrey Siger’s mystery series is set on a different Greek island. Fans of police procedurals will especially enjoy this series. The Libraries have many of Siger’s novels including “Murder in Mykonos” and “Assassins of Athens.”
In “The Cuban Affair” acclaimed author Nelson DeMille takes us to Cuba for danger, adventure and hidden treasure. His signature wit is especially enjoyable in his descriptions of traveling with a sanctioned tour group. Add in Cuban American history, details about Havana, a covert mission, and a fishing tournament and you have a fun summer read.
Ready to find some mystery Down Under? Author Jane Harper’s debut mystery novel was “The Dry.” Her latest, “The Lost Man” is set in an isolated area of Western Australia. Popular author James Patterson has a series of mysteries featuring Detective Harriet Blue of the Sydney Police Department. You can follow Harriet’s adventures in “Liar, Liar” and “Never Never.”
Want more Patterson? He takes us to Brazil in “The Games”. The head of a private security firm has to defuse a dangerous threat by the ruthless underworld during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Check out one of these mysteries to recall your own vacation, hopefully without all the intrigue and mystery! Or enjoy the armchair tour. You can find a list of selected crime novels around the globe in each of the three libraries. But there are many more. Ask a library volunteer for assistance, or do your own research using the easy link to the catalog from the Libraries’ website www.sblibraries.com.
Watch for next month’s article for mysteries set in various states in the USA. Thanks to the Friends of Saddlebrooke Libraries for providing the funds for our journey abroad in books and most of the other resources in our libraries.