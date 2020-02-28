The seven-member cast of Community Circle Players’ spring production of “The Outsider” has been in rehearsals since January. Tickets are on sale now for the political satire, which will be presented Sunday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 11 at HOA-1 and Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15 at HOA-2.
