This month Book Nook has decided to go where few dare to tread – political books.
Now that we have your attention, you may wonder which path we are going to go down. With so many of our friends, neighbors and family digging in their heels on various sides, we have one common thought. We want to keep our friends. We want to talk to our family. We want to be good neighbors.
In this political season, which now seems endless, books besiege us. Some are well written, some have excellent authors, some may well have a following beyond this political season, but alas, many do not. Can a library maintain a reasonable balance given our space, our budget, and people’s requests? Can a library keep up with the latest books, given that the number of political books is so rapidly increasing?
The quantity of political books is staggering. Reporters, pundits, historians, former and current political savants (and not so savants) are all writing. Who can come out with the most revealing title? Who can come out with a book that will change people’s minds? Who can come out with a book that will succinctly explain the reasonableness of their side’s position?
So how do your SaddleBrooke Community Libraries decide what to purchase? First, all of the political books that we purchase are available in the DesertView Library NonFiction collection. A committee of library volunteers including professional librarians and library managers, reviews all political book requests as well as possible new purchases of well-reviewed books. We then decide if the author is credible and well-sourced; whether the book has appeal to a broad group of our patrons and the longevity of the book. We try very hard to achieve a balance of political viewpoints, which can be difficult at times. And remember, if you don’t see a book representing your viewpoint, it’s likely checked out because others agree with you. While we welcome book requests from residents, we make the final decision based on our selection criteria. We want to use our financial resources wisely, which means that books with limited appeal, dubious credentials or limited long-term value will not be purchased.
As a remedy to give all of us hope for the upcoming political season, we suggest looking to the past. Yes, there is divisiveness today, but there were also problems in the past. We prevailed. We survived. We thrived. Let’s look back and see where we were and what we were. Here are some recommendations of titles from the DesertView and SaddleBrooke One Libraries.
If you like getting your presidential history from historians try Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “The Bully Pulpit” or “Team of Rivals.” There is also Ron Chernow’s “Grant,” and “Presidents of War,” by Michael R. Beschloss. Excellent titles by Jon Meacham include books about George H. W. Bush, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, and Franklin Roosevelt. Consider “Truman,” by David McCullough.
If you want more edgy political history try Bill O’Reilly’s “Killing” books about Kennedy, Reagan and Lincoln. There is also “First Conspiracy,” by Brad Meltzer about George Washington. Or look at more recent titles such as “Accidental Presidents,” by Jared Cohen.
Titles representing the left and the right can also be found in the libraries. Choose from books written by Brett Baier, Karl Rove, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump. Or pick from books by Bob Woodward, Michael Wolff, Michael Isikoff and Hillary Clinton.
Here are a few tips to navigate the perils of these political times:
- Keep reading, talking and listening
- Be kind, caring, respectful and calm
- Accept that you won’t change someone’s mind
- Always remember – friends, family and neighbors
The SaddleBrooke Community Libraries would not be able to purchase books, DVDs or audiobooks without grant funds from the Friends of Saddlebrooke Libraries (FSL). A library collection of current and reputable materials contributes to a more informed citizenry and a better educated community. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at their web site: www.sbfsl.org.