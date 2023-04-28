In my last column, I mentioned having recently traveled to Egypt in one of the most wonderful trips imaginable. Now, I want to focus just on Cairo, and what you can expect to find there before flying south to the Luxor region, filled with antiquities along the Nile. Some even ask if it is necessary to go south. My answer is definitively YES, but let me not diminish the importance of several days in Cairo.

Today, the city is a jumble of mostly broken down buildings, masses of traffic that operates without attention to any stop lights or use of white lines to create lanes in which to drive. It is a dynamic city on the move and hopefully will reach the president’s current plan for eradicating the old, moving people to new living areas and creating something amazing in the midst of total confusion. Back in 1925, Cairo was voted the most beautiful city in the world as well as the cleanest! And its competition were cities like Paris, Berlin and London! Well, today, in its current state, those titles are far from possible. Cairo has a population of around ten million and sits right on the Nile. The view from my beautiful hotel room looking out at the Nile, was totally different from the chaos in the streets. The historical treasures in and around Cairo are boundless, and it is a great place to settle into the archeological tales soon to unfold in the south.

One of the most prominent places to visit is the Egyptian Museum, built by the government in 1895 in Tahrir Square, with over one hundred exhibit halls and the oldest collection of pharaonic art and monuments. Of course, you need one of the amazing Egyptian archeologists to accompany you, so you are not totally overwhelmed. Inside, for sure you can get some perspective of what will come in the next days. What stood out for me was the up-close look at many pieces about King Tutankhuman and his chief wife Nefertiti (not to be confused with one of the most important royal wives, Nefertari, for the Great Rameses II). Speaking of the Egyptian Museum, for the past five to six-years there has been considerable talk of opening an even more amazing Egyptian Museum (its opening has been continually stalled) which sits out in Giza in the area of the pyramids. We did get a glimpse of the completed edifice.

Not far on the outskirts of Cairo is the area of the ancient city of Memphis. Here, you can see an open air museum (Mit Rahinia) with ruins from the ancient city. The most important piece here is a colossal statue of Rameses II (often known as Rameses the Great). You find it lying down under a covered pavilion to protect it. It was once standing but when found its legs were broken off. But you can get a great view of this statue with his right hand probably holding keys to his kingdom. Rameses II was part of the 19th dynasty of pharaohs (there were thirty 33 in wars, but also ruled in times of prosperity, reflected by the massive building campaign he undertook such as in Abu Simbel, the great hall in Karnak, and abundant number of mammoth statues of himself.

Not far from Memphis is the city of Giza, on the southwest bank of the Nile. Here, one finally comes into view of the iconic Egyptian pyramids and the sphinx. Be prepared to walk, as you can come very close to these sites, which you have likely seen in school textbooks for years. In real view, they are nothing less than awesome. To start our tour, we stopped for lunch in the old Mena Hunting Lodge, now a five-star hotel owned by Marriott, where you the pyramids dominate the horizon while eating lunch on the patio. This hotel has hosted famous people and royalty for years although I much preferred our Four Seasons hotel in the heart of Cairo on the Nile). I have a small alabaster sphinx, given to me by my mother after her trip there many years back, but being nestled up to the real thing was breathtaking.

Egypt is very Muslim country, still with a few Christians, mostly of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, but hardly a Jewish person left after being forced out in early 1950’s. Minarets are pervasive throughout the landscape, with calls to prayer heard five times a day. We made a visit to the Mosque of Muhammad Ali (no relation to our boxer), known as the Alabaster Mosque, with exceptionally high minarets and lovely stained glass windows. It sits out near the pyramids. Speaking of Christians, we did visit what is left of ancient Christian places of worship, right in Cairo, but hidden away in Old Cairo, down narrow alleys and steps down into the churches built into sides of rock (the hanging church) and the Greek Church of St. George (glorious byzantine mosaics). Our last visit in Cairo was to the 19th century Amdeen Presidential Palace (no royalty living or the president) living there), once considered one of the most ornate palaces in the world. We were lucky to have a private lunch served to us in the ornate dining room!

For me, Cairo was a must see, not because one could do walk arounds there, but because it is a showcase for the start of the antiquities. Let me help plan a wonderful trip to Egypt for you.

Linda Stack is owner of Travelinda LLC and can be reached via email at LLStack9597@gmail.com.