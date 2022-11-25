The holiday season is always busy with shopping, gatherings, and long to-do lists. Why not take a break from the hustle and bustle with a relaxing art class offered right here in SaddleBrooke? Residents and guests can spark their creativity while accomplishing something tangible! And they won’t have to drive far; all classes are held in the Topaz Room at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club.

Visit saddlebrookefinearts.org online for registration and payment information about:

Working with Charcoal by Laurie Brussel. Tuesdays, November 29 through December 20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Charcoal is one of the oldest mediums known for its wonderful contrasts of lights and darks. In this class, you’ll learn how to use charcoal properly to create a wonderful, dynamic drawing.

No Worries Desert Landscape by Robbie Summers. Wednesday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Using photographs of the Sonoran desert, create a lively and colorful watercolor painting. This class benefits beginners and more advanced artists.

Watercolor Skies by Karen Brungardt. Thursday, December 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn various ways (from simple to complex) to paint the sky in watercolor. For beginners and up. Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon, book clubs, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more.