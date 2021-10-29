Cast members have been chosen for Community Circle Players’ AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS – the charming November dinner theatre production in a new format. On the newly refurbished MountainView stage will soon be a series of eight, short, stand-alone plays interspersed with a delightful meal. These tender, funny, one-act plays and their casts are sure to please dining audiences, and tickets are now on sale. CCP’s shows sell out, so hurry!
Who’s in the cast? CCP producer Shawne Cryderman welcomed the 34 individuals who auditioned for this year’s unique production. Now busy rehearsing are veteran actors and actresses: Ron Andrea, Ralph Carlile, Casey Domalewski, Patty Gregory-Burke, Monica Gustafson, Mary Kopp, Andrea Molberg, Karen Moore, Jay Schweitzer, Lydia Strickland, and Jim Ward. Eagerly joining the troupe for the first time are: Mark Albrecht, Jim Burke, Peter Frank, Marilyn Ginther, Liz Houser, Carol Henry, Phelps L’Hommedieu, Lori Lyle, Al Weigel, and Douglas Wolf along with stage manager Dana Goldsmith.
Photographer Steve Weiss grabbed shots of the cast and crew members for these eight fantastic shows which range in length from four to ten minutes.
While the performance format for AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS may be new, patrons can, as always, count on a lovely dinner with salad, entrée, desert, and no host bar, plus the wonderful entertainment you’ve come to expect from CCP. The menu? A Strawberry Champagne Salad, 8 oz. sous vide Caprese Chicken Entrée served with rice and roasted asparagus, and a three-layer chocolate mousse tower for dessert.
The $49 tickets include dinner + performance and are on sale at 8 a.m. at the HOA-2 Administration Building or online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.
Every performance will be on the recently renovated stage in the MountainView Ballroom. Seating will be at tables of six in half-moon style so that everyone will have a terrific view of the stage and be safely spaced. Tickets can be purchased by individuals or for an entire table if friends and neighbors want to enjoy the show together.
Mark your calendars and get your tickets. This is a production you won’t want to miss!
Performance Dates:
Monday through Wednesday: Monday, November 8, Tuesday, November 9, and Wednesday, November 10.
Friday through Sunday: Friday, November 12, Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14.
Tickets on sale in the HOA-2 Admin office and with a credit card at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.