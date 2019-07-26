Living in Arizona comes with many advantages, not the least of which is our first class state park system, which two years ago received a gold medal for the best managed system in the nation. For birders, these 35 parks showcase some of the best birding sites in the state with native habitat ranging from desert scrub to mountain forests. In most cases, they also represent eBird Hotspots and many offer free weekly bird walks. Fortunately for SaddleBrooke residents, the crown jewel of these parks, Catalina, lies just 15 minutes south. The entrance to this beautiful wild haven is on Oracle Road, directly across from Oro Valley Marketplace. In stark contrast to the bustle of the Marketplace, Catalina State Park offers 5,500 acres of saguaros, solitude and sanctuary, with miles of trails, canyons and treed washes as well as direct access to the Coronado National Forest and Mt. Lemmon. As an eBird Hotspot, the state park shows 192 species, including rarities like Rufous-backed Robin, White-throated Sparrow and Indigo Bunting. It’s also a reliable site for Rufous-winged Sparrow, Crissal Thrasher, Lucy’s Warbler and Lawrence’s Goldfinch, and records show all four Arizona Towhees, seven species of hummingbird and fourteen warblers. Rufous-backed Robin was first reported at the park on December 26, 2007, drawing large crowds to the desert hackberry trees it frequented near the main trailhead parking area until it was last seen on January 25, 2008. The species was then absent from the park for 8 years, until another single Rufous-backed Robin was sighted on December 7, 2015, sticking around nearly four months.
Apart from year-round good birding and its proximity to a large population center, Catalina State Park is believed to owe much of its success to a particularly strong volunteer team. More than one hundred volunteers are active at the park, participating in a wide range of activity including buffelgrass removal, mowing, litter control, trail maintenance, gift shop operation and restroom cleaning. Volunteers also conduct free bird walks, geology hikes, star parties and, from October until April, staff the popular wildlife exhibit, an environmental education project unique to Catalina State Park and started by SaddleBrooke’s own Jim Cloer. The park also receives extensive support from the Friends of Catalina State Park, a non-profit corporation that has raised thousands of dollars for improvements and new projects at the park.
We’re lucky to have such a gem so conveniently located, and if you haven’t visited the park lately, you’re missing one of the best year-round metro area birding locations. Consider volunteering at the park as well, or contributing to its success by joining Friends of Catalina State Park.
If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call 825-9895 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found at www.birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.