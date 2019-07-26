Besides getting its November production ready, SaddleBrooke’s Community Circle Players is already planning for its spring dinner theatre performances too. For the first time, CCP is offering two different dinner shows – one in the fall and one in the spring.
Tim Morsani, community theatre veteran and CCP Treasurer, will take the director’s chair and Fred Lowy the producer’s for the CCP spring production of the political satire THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com). Tim says, “Fred and I will need lots of advice, assistance, and moral support” and is eager for a good turnout for the auditions.
Described by The Broadway World as "an insightful, witty satire about modern American politics,” THE OUTSIDER centers around a timid, tongue-tied governor with impressively bad poll numbers. He might be the worst candidate ever. The comedy, originally produced at Peninsula Players Theatre in Wisconsin, was honored with seven Milwaukee Awards nominations – winning three, including Best Play of 2015. Reviewers have also called THE OUTSIDER “hilarious,” “oddly uplifting,” “timely,” and “fun,” so SaddleBrooke is in for a treat next March.
Open auditions for the political farce will be held November 18 and 19 in the MountainView Ballroom West from 9:30 am to noon. The show will be held March 8-11 in the HOA1 Vistas and March 13-15 in the HOA2 Ballroom.