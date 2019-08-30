SaddleBrooke’s theatre troupe Community Circle Players is bringing dinner theater to you both this fall and next spring. Having consistently sold out their spring dinner theatre performances and entertained close to a 1,000 each season, CCP will offer six performances of a stage-production-with-dinner this November. Another dinner theatre treat is planned for March.
CCP co-founder Shawne Cryderman is excited about directing the autumn dinner theatre show COOKIN’ WITH GUS, written by Jim Brochu and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The hilarious comedy is about Gussie, a famous food columnist and cookbook author, who has been offered her own daily network television show but is terrified of speaking in front of the camera. To cure her stage fright her husband tries hypnotism, her agent employs threats, and her gypsy neighbor casts spells. Their antics, which even include a full blown food fight, will serve up lots of fun for the audience.
For this November production Judi Brauns serves as Producer, CCP co-founder Susan Sterling fills the role of Gussie, and community theatre veteran Tim Morsani plays Gussie’s complacent and teddy bearish "husband" Walter.
JP Blount, who stepped back on stage in 2018 for tough guy roles in SaddleBrooke productions, will take on the part of Gussie’s agent Bernie. JP entertained us as Krojack in Don’t Drink the Water and Mugsy in The Mafioso Murders.
Connie Ward completes the cast as wacky Jewish-Gypsy Carmen from next door. SaddleBrooke audiences have seen her as stranded Marion in last year’s Don’t Drink the Water, Typsy Brewhider in The Mafioso Murders, and Pinky in Eat, Drink, and Be Deadly!
Start planning to attend one of the dinner performances of COOKIN’ WITH GUS held November 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, and 17 on the stage of HOA2’s MountainView Ballroom. The dinner theatre tickets, which go on sale October 1, will sell fast.