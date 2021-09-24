Our live dinner theatre troupe Community Circle Players (CCP) will soon be delivering a charming production in a new format— a series of eight, short, stand-alone plays interspersed with a delightful meal. What a post-Halloween treat! These one act plays, not merely skits or vignettes, are tender, hilarious, and thought provoking.
The eight fantastic shows ranging in length from four to ten minutes are:
- Oh, Those Antiquties – a museum comedy by award winning playwright Luigi Jannuzzi
- Love Sonnet – Michael Leeson’s serious drama with some funny lines
- 1-555-HELP-ART – Jannuzzi’s museum comedy with Socrates trying to escape
- Faro Rides Again – Allan Miller’s comedy complete with a dog and sound effects
- Stain – a laundry mishap dramaody by Odel Gross
- INTERMISSION – Allan Miller’s dramaody with a couple deciding to leave a play or each other
- Conversation 2001 – Marcia Rodd’s comedy about futuristic dating for seniors
- I’m Herbert – Robert Anderson’s two person comedy about past relationships
While the performance format for AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS may be new, patrons can, as always, count on a lovely dinner with salad, entrée, desert, and no host bar along with the wonderful entertainment you’ve come to expect from CCP. The $49 tickets include dinner + performance and go on sale beginning Tuesday, October 5 at the HOA-2 Administration Building or online.
Performances will all be held this fall on the newly renovated stage in the MountainView Ballroom. Seating will be at tables of six in half-moon style so that everyone will have a terrific view of the stage. Tickets can be purchased by individuals or for an entire table if friends and neighbors want to enjoy the show together.
Auditions were held mid-September, and the casts are now busy rehearsing under the guidance of five directors— David Fuller, Carol Merlini, Susan Sterling, Connie Ward, and Tim Morsani, the coordinating director. These CCP directors have acted on stage and worked off stage to help produce previous CCP productions to the delight of SaddleBrooke audiences. CCP co-founder Shawne Cryderman serves as producer of this year’s unique production.
Connie Ward, a veteran CCP actress who also has extensive experience procuring props and sets, is the director of both 1-555-HELP-ART and Conversation 2001. She had the role of the wacky next door neighbor in CCP’s 2020 fall comedy Cooking with Gus and the trapped tourist Mrs. Hollander in Don’t Drink the Water! in March 2019. Having also played murderess Pinky Zinfandel in Eat, Drink, and Be Deadly! and songstress Tipsy Brewhider in Mafioso Murders, she found CCP’s comedies and murder mystery dinner theatre productions had audiences entertained and involved. Connie says this year’s format of one acts “is unique, exciting, and new to SaddleBrooke audiences.” She’s thrilled to be directing for the first time.
Mark your calendars and get your tickets. This is a production you won’t want to miss!
Performance Dates
- Monday through Wednesday: Monday, November 8; Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.
- Friday through Sunday: Friday, November 12, Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 5, starting at 8 a.m. in the HOA-2 Admin office or online with a credit card.