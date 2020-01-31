Community Circle Players (CCP) is proud to announce that our inaugural fall production was a huge success and well received by the SaddleBrooke Community. More often than not, we heard, “I didn't know that you produced a fall show!” In fact, we hadn't, but in November of 2019 we did, and “COOKIN' WITH GUS” was definitely a great experience for all involved.
“GUS” was so successful that after consultation with HOA-2 Food and Beverage, we will definitely be doing a fall show scheduled to take place this year, on Friday, November 13 through Thursday, November 19, 2020. The dinner theatre production, which is still a work in progress, will be several short one acts performed by multiple performers, with different directors. Susan Sterling and Tim Morsani will each direct, as will new comers to the “role” of director: Connie Ward, David Fuller and Carol Merlini. Tim Morsani will serve as coordinating director, and Shawne Cryderman will produce this ambitious undertaking.
There will be both several small parts with limited memorization needed plus major parts in the multiple one act shows. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom West. Rehearsals will begin Monday, September 28. Multiple shows will be rehearsed on the same day, but at different times, so someone could be cast in two or three different roles in different shows. Behind the scenes support is ALWAYS welcome and needed. For additional information, please email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com.