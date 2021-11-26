Community Circle Players (CCP) is thrilled to have Dana Goldsmith volunteer as its first, official stage manager— the key person who makes sure props, sets, and actors are all in place. For CCP’s current unique production, the challenge is to creatively and technically string all eight plays together to make a cohesive show. Dana is ready.
Dana Goldsmith and her husband Sam are brand new to SaddleBrooke, having moved here in June. They have traveled the country for both business and pleasure, spent time in many places, and found themselves drawn to the magic and beauty of Tucson. They know they now have found their home.
Not yet fully retired, they both have been in live events and business theater for over 30-years. Dana has loved her roles as Executive Producer, Video Producer, Stage Manager, and Assistant Technical Director and enjoyed working with many talented people, corporate executives, and past presidents. She’s loving the thrill of live theater, especially behind the scenes in a production or technical position.
AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS is Dana’s first CCP production, and she’s excited to be part of this team. “I’m awed by the amazing level of talent and creativity of this troupe, and I am relishing my role as the Stage Manager. Live theater brings a wonderful feeling of camaraderie with it, and it is very evident that CCP is no different.” Happy and honored to have become a key part of the show, she looks forward to many more CCP productions. The feeling is mutual.