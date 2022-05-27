Thanks to SaddleBrooke for supporting its dinner theatre troupe Community Circle Players and thanks to CCP for supporting SaddleBrooke!

Community Circle Players’ recent production of The Curious Savage was the seventh CCP theatrical production in five-years at MountainView, and SaddleBrooke audiences came out in large numbers to enjoy the show. CCP is currently booked for six dinner theatre performances in Spring 2023 and six in the fall of 2023.

As part of its commitment to the community, CCP spends most of its proceeds on theater improvements. Over the past 18-months, the theatre group invested nearly $18,000 on the Mountain View Stage rehanging the main curtains, adding new back and side “wing” curtains, painting the entire stage, and repositioning some lights for better lighting. These improvements benefit all clubs and groups who perform at or use the Mountain View ballroom.

What might be next? Sound improvement. Unfortunately for so many SaddleBrooke residents with diminished hearing, the current sound system is woefully insufficient. Updating or replacing the current sound and T Loop systems is being discussed and encouraged. The HOA-2 sound board and CCP mics broadcast only over the existing ceiling mounted speakers and are not connected to the T Loop system. Only three handheld mics work with the T Loop.

Helping everyone hear actors, speakers, presenters, and great music is a worthy, shared goal. SaddleBrooke and CCP help each other.