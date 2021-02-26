While nothing has been happening on stage in Mountain View because of the virus, a lot has been going on behind the scenes. SaddleBrooke’s theatrical group Community Circle Players, who are committed to both producing quality entertainment AND giving back to the community, recently made significant upgrades to the performance space. MVCC Ballroom now has an updated professional look to please audiences and more user-friendly space for the benefit of all who use the stage.
CCP co-founders Susan Sterling and Shawne Crydermann along with CFO Tim Morsani thought what great time to update the stage without interfering or interrupting the many clubs and groups that utilize the space. With the help (and permission) of HOA-2, they went to work. Help came from Liz Lawson, HOA-2 Lifestyle and Events Manager, Pat Carlin, HOA-2 Food and Beverage Director, Joey Mendoza, Lifestyle Support, and Frank Carlsbeek, Owner of Old Pueblo Theatrical Solutions.
Gina Gaglianno, Owner of Sononan Theatre Works, altered the main curtain to make it less bulky and almost hidden from view when pulled, and new hardware means the curtains can now be opened and closed easily and quietly. Delighted with the results, Shawne Crydermann remarked, “What used to take at least three men and a policeman to maneuver, is now a one person/one finger operation. It’s amazing!” Now painted black, the stage area (ceiling, walls, doors, and even electrical sockets) provides a dramatic backdrop for any speaker, dancer, or performer.
CCP’s successful, popular past productions have provided funds to cover most, if not all costs for this and other planned improvements. “Community is part of our name, and we hope other groups who utilize the stage will reap the benefits,” says Susan Sterling. As she explains, “CCP audiences have come to expect quality entertainment. CCP’s theatrical productions have been humorous, poignant and artistically staged. Our actors love to get into costumes, makeup and character to perform for you. Alas, COVID has put all of that on hold, but we have been working to improve your theatre experience.”
What’s next? Stay tuned!