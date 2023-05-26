It was a windy evening when members of the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling Gala planning committee met at the home of Ann and Nile Vernon to celebrate a very successful event that raised over $48,000 to help support preschool and related educational programs in Oracle. To say that we were “blown away” by the results would be an understatement!

This has been our most successful Gala ever, with 270 SaddleBrooke and Ranch residents attending the dinner and auction, bidding on silent auction items such as homemade desserts, soups, and appetizers, as well as numerous gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. After an excellent meal, guests engaged in very spirited bidding for live auction items such as a get-away to the Birdsong Casita in Sedona, an authentic Greek dinner, a weekend at a luxury hotel in Scottsdale, a backroads jeep trip to Mt. Lemon, a round of golf for four with Chuck Cecil, an Arizona Wildcats coach and more…

At the Gala we launched our fixed price events, a unique feature of this auction. Guests lined up, eager to sign up for a variety of fun events that are held throughout the year. There was fierce competition for seats at three house concerts featuring local musicians (Sean Lewis, J.D. Loveland, and Randall Dighton), a “Yellowstone” dine and dance party, a Mexican Fiesta, and several theme dinners—Spanish, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean Fusion, Jewish, and Hungarian.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

There are still some fall events that have openings, for more details, visit oracleschoolsfoundation.com.

Thanks to all who donated and attended the Gala to support such a worthy cause. For the next Gala, mark your calendars for Sunday, March 10, 2024!