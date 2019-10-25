It is time again for the “Celebration of Watercolor” art show, where several Saddlebrooke Watercolor artists will showcase their original works! This one-day event is on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West end of the MountainView Country Club Ballroom in Saddlebrooke, Arizona. The show is open to everyone and anyone so bring your friends and family and make it an event for the day!
The participating artists are Karen Brungardt, Mary Bubla, Fred Flanagan, Renee Pearson, Kay Sullivan, Robbie Summers, Wayne Ufford and Sue Wilson.
Watercolor is the most diverse art medium; it can be combined in many different ways to produce stunning pieces of art in all styles and subjects, ranging from realistic to abstract. The beauty of watercolor is, in large part, due to the transparency of the paints which allows the light to really shine through and gives a watercolor painting a “glow” from within.
This event is a once-a-year occurrence and it is a beautiful, wonderful art experience! Any questions about the show or location, please contact Karen Brungardt at (520) 825-1845 or email me at brushmarks@Q.com.