It is time again for the “Celebration of Watercolor” art show, where several SaddleBrooke Watercolor Artists will showcase their original works! This one-day event in the Arts & Crafts Center at Mountain View Clubhouse in SaddleBrooke will take place on Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow the signs and flag to find us!

The show is open to everyone and anyone so bring your friends and family to see our art and meet the talented Artists in person. This show showcases watercolor paintings in a diverse range of subjects to honor this versatile art medium.

The participating artists are Karen Brungardt, Mary Bubla, Fred Flanagan, Renee Pearson, Kay Sullivan and Wayne Ufford.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Watercolor is the most diverse art medium; it can be combined in so many different ways to produce stunning pieces of art in all styles and subjects, ranging from realistic to abstract. The beauty of watercolor is, in large part, due to the transparency of the paints which allows the light to really shine through and can give a watercolor painting a “glow” from within.

This event is a once-a-year occurrence and it is a beautiful, wonderful art experience! You don’t miss this annual event! Save the date now for Saturday, October 21.