The Senior Village Book Club recently read “The Widow Clicquot.” We took this book and made it our own!

We celebrated this fascinating woman who looked toward the future against tremendous odds!

We enjoyed her story with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Ponsard champagne. Sipping this prestigious champagne, as we spoke made comments fly! We smiled a lot, too!

The story of Barbe-Nicole Clicquot is fascinating. She was 11 when the French Revolution began, lived through many wars including the Napoleonic Wars. No matter the obstacle, she always moved forward. Widowed at age 28, she took the helm of her husband’s wine company and made it her own.

Barbe-Nicole Clicquot is the woman who built a champagne empire and became world renowned in her own lifetime.

She had a fire in her belly, determination and a vision for her product. A legend in her time with courage, a huge work ethic, commitment to innovation, she met challenges head on and made her mark in the male-dominated industry of winemaking. Her legacy is having us all know the beauty of champagne.

Veuve (Widow) Clicquot invented riddling the champagne (clearing the cloudy yeast after fermentation). She ventured into foreign markets, primarily to Russia, by direct sales and cutting out the middleman. She made the first rose champagne by adding red wine to the bottle.

We learned a lot. Widows in Veuve Clicquot’s time were able to make their own decisions and run businesses without having to ask permission. Veuve Clicquot was among others, including Alexandrine Louise Pommery.

Barbe-Nicole’s ability to carry on by getting shipments out of France to foreign ports during wars which meant taking risks that the champagne would not fail are astounding. Her traits and actions give us pause to remember that we all have that drive in us when we need to move forward.

Our Senior Village book club talked and laughed, elaborated on her continuous passion that directed her to fulfill her dream and purpose. Our observations and comments were filled with admiration, amazement and respect for this woman who took over a company in a competitive industry in Reims, France before the industrial revolution.

The Senior Village Book Club meets on the third Thursday of the month, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in reading good books among friends that enjoy conversation, send an email to bookclub@seniorvillage.com.

The Book Club is one of the ways that Senior Village creates meaningful social contact for people.